Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with Chapman House for a Special Youth Clinic

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF, alongside its Main Partner Royal Caribbean, recently hosted a special Youth Clinic at the Club's world-class Florida Blue Training Facility, benefiting the Chapman House. This event marked the first collaboration between Chapman House and Inter Miami, and also continued Royal Caribbean's long standing partnership with the organization.

Chapman House, dedicated to empowering individuals to overcome homelessness and achieve long-term self-sufficiency, brought 25 children to participate in the clinic. Inter Miami players Leo Afonso and Julian Gressel were on hand to lead the clinic, offering guidance and creating a day full of inspiration and learning.

In addition to the clinic, attendees enjoyed a private tour of Chase Stadium, followed by a special lunch at the North West Club. The event exemplified how sports and community can come together to create meaningful experiences for local youth.

"As we enter the holiday season, it's a privilege to team up with our incredible Main Partner Royal Caribbean to give back to our community through the Chapman House. This Youth Clinic is a wonderful reminder of the power of sport to inspire and create positive change for those who need it most," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Director of Community Engagement, Inter Miami CF.

"Energizing the communities we call home is a fundamental part of our partnership with Inter Miami CF, and we're delighted to connect them and Chapman House for an unforgettable day of sportsmanship and soccer," said Helen O'Connell, associate vice president, Community Engagement, Royal Caribbean Group.

For more information about Chapman House and its mission to provide comprehensive services that help individuals regain independence, visit their website at Chapman Partnership.

This special initiative builds on the shared commitment of two hometown favorites: Royal Caribbean and its decades-long track record of celebrating and contributing to it's hometown and the destinations its ships visit and Inter Miami's commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception. Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean also came together in September of this year to grant the wishes of 23 Make-A-Wish children.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.