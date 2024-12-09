D.C. United Acquires Goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC in Exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). New York City FC could receive up to $100,000 in additional GAM if Barraza meets certain performance metrics.

"Luis is a talented goalkeeper who has experience in the league over the past six seasons with New York City FC," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "We are excited to welcome Luis to the team and reinforce our goalkeeping depth ahead of the 2025 season."

Barraza spent the 2024 season with New York City FC where he appeared in one MLS match and two Leagues Cup matches. During those three matches, Barraza recorded 10 saves and one clean sheet in regular time before a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Querétaro FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Barraza also appeared in two matches for New York City FC II in the MLS Next Pro league where he recorded six saves and one clean sheet. The previous season in 2023, Barraza started a career-high 24 MLS matches for New York City FC where he recorded 62 saves and four clean sheets.

The New Mexico native was selected 12th overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by New York City FC and made his professional debut for the club a year later on Dec. 15, 2020, against Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions League. Barraza would make his MLS debut the following season on July 7, 2021, starting in goal for New York City FC against CF Montréal. In 2021, Barraza started five matches, recording two clean sheets and three wins for New York City on their way to winning the 2021 MLS Cup. In 2022, Barraza would win the Campeones Cup for New York City FC in a 2-0 victory over Liga MX side Atlas Guadalajara. Over six seasons with New York City FC, Barraza appeared in 38 matches across all competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.

Barraza spent his early career with the Real Salt Lake Arizona academy before playing four years of collegiate soccer for Marquette University in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) from 2015-2018. He earned the Big East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2018 in addition to being named to the conference's All-First Team. In four seasons at Marquette University, Barraza played in 53 matches (51 starts), recording 247 saves and 10 clean sheets. He also gained experience with Lane United, FC Tucson, and Chicago FC United of the USL League Two between the college seasons.

Luis Barraza

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Country: United States/Mexico

Birthday: November 8, 1996

Age: 28

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 194

Status: Domestic

Transaction: D.C. United has acquired goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). New York City FC could receive up to $100,000 in additional GAM if Barraza meets certain performance metrics.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.