FC Cincinnati Acquire $1 Million in GAM from Colorado Rapids

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have acquired $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy, the club announced today.

Additionally, FC Cincinnati can receive up to an additional $200,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Cincinnati also retain a sell-on percentage of either player, if they are traded within MLS or transferred externally.

Murphy, selected with the 14th overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2022 from Duke University, made 105 appearances over his three seasons with FC Cincinnati, ninth-most for the club since 2019. The Redlands, California native made 31 appearances in his rookie season and scored on April 30, 2022 at Toronto FC in his fourth-career MLS start.

Murphy also assisted Yerson Mosquera's stoppage-time game-winning goal in the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia Union. He started in 23 clean sheets for the club and in January was called up to the 2024 USMNT January Training Camp.

Awaziem was acquired in July from Boavista FC of the Portuguese Primeira Liga and made 14 appearances for the Orange and Blue. The Enugu, Nigeria native recorded three assists for FC Cincinnati and started in four clean sheets for the club.

FC Cincinnati would like to thank both Ian and Chidozie for their dedication, commitment and service to the club and wishes them all the best in their careers.

