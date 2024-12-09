Atlanta United Hires David Tenney as Director of High Performance

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the hire of David Tenney as Director of High Performance. Tenney brings more than 20 years of experience and joins from Austin FC where he spent the last four years. Prior to Austin, Tenney spent three years with the NBA's Orlando Magic (2017-2020) and a combined 11 years in MLS with Seattle Sounders (2009-2017) and Sporting Kansas City (2007-2008).

"We're excited to welcome David to the club as Director of High Performance," Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. "Considered a leader in our industry, David brings 20 years of experience in elite sports performance during which he worked for multiple MLS teams and across multiple different sports. He will oversee the club's performance department that includes the First Team, Atlanta United 2 and the club's Academy."

Tenney joined Austin FC in September of 2020 as the club's High Performance Director before its inaugural season in 2021. He previously spent three years in the same position with the Orlando Magic from 2017-2020. During Tenney's leadership of Orlando's high performance department, the Magic made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2012.

"Throughout my experience in MLS, it's been evident that Atlanta United has the ambition to compete for trophies on an annual basis and to ultimately be one of the most successful teams in the league," Tenney said. "With the infrastructure and resources available, I think the club is one of the top destinations in MLS and I'm honored to join the team. I want to thank Garth Lagerwey for this opportunity and look forward to getting started ahead of next season."

Tenney led the sports performance department with Seattle Sounders for nine seasons (2009-2017), ultimately promoted as High Performance Director for the 2017 season. While with the Sounders, the team reached two MLS Cups, winning in 2016, four U.S. Open Cups (2009-2012), winning three, and made the MLS Playoffs in all nine seasons with the club. Also, while with Seattle, Tenney created the Sounders Sports Science Summit, which became a leading sports science conference.

Prior to joining the Sounders, Tenney served as both Fitness and Goalkeeper Coach with Sporting Kansas City (then Kansas City Wizards) for two seasons (2007-2008). Before joining Sporting Kansas City, Tenney held the same dual role of Goalkeeper Coach and Head Fitness Coach with the George Mason University men's and women's soccer teams for two seasons (2004-2006). In 2006, the George Mason men's team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years. During that period, Tenney served as the Director of Girls Olympic Development Program (ODP) for the state of Maryland, while also serving as the head of fitness and youth technical director for Washington Freedom SC.

Tenney played collegiate soccer at Virginia Tech, serving as team captain during his final two seasons. As goalkeeper, he was voted Metro Conference Tournament Defensive Most Valuable Player in 1989. Additionally, Tenney played for several lower division teams in Germany and with various U.S. indoor soccer teams, ending his career with the Baltimore Blast (1998-2000) of the National Professional Soccer League.

Tenney earned a Bachelor's degree in Coaching Science from George Mason University. He also received a Master's degree in Exercise Science from California University of Pennsylvania and a Master's certificate in Tactical Periodization Methodology by Vitor Frade. In 2022, Tenney obtained a Doctorate degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from the University of Arizona. He currently serves as President of the Professional Soccer Performance Association.

