Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 Roster Decisions
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today the roster decisions following the conclusion of its 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign.
Players With Guaranteed Contracts (already under contract) for 2025: Noah Allen, Tomás Avilés, Israel Boatwright, Sergio Busquets, Drake Callender, Leonardo Campana, Benjamin Cremaschi, Facundo Farías, Diego Gómez, Julian Gressel, Tyler Hall, David Martínez, Lionel Messi, Santiago Morales, Federico Redondo, David Ruiz, Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor
Contract Options Exercised: Leo Afonso, Jordi Alba, Yannick Bright, CJ dos Santos, Ian Fray, Ryan Sailor, Marcelo Weigandt
Contract Options Declined: Cole Jensen, Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri, Matías Rojas*, Lawson Sunderland, Felipe Valencia
Out of Contract: Óscar Ustari*
Loan Expired: Nicolás Freire
*The Club is in ongoing negotiations with Matías Rojas (option declined) and Óscar Ustari (out of contract). Additionally, the Club recently announced a new contract for forward Luis Suárez.
