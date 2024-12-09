Colorado Rapids Acquire Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the trade, Cincinnati could receive up to $200,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved. Cincinnati would receive a percentage of any future transfer fee if either player is traded within MLS or transferred externally.
"We are excited to welcome Chidozie and Ian to the Rapids," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Chidozie is a leader and a powerful defender with vast experience in Europe and on the international stage, while Ian has established himself as an athletic and accomplished defender in MLS. Both players are strong fits for our game model and they bring added quality to our group as we look to build off a successful 2024 season and continue strengthening our team."
Awaziem, 27, joins Colorado after one season with FC Cincinnati, where he made 14 appearances across all competitions and recorded three assists. The Nigerian center back has nearly 300 professional appearances across Europe, including stints with Boavista FC in Portugal and FC Porto, where he began his career in 2015. While at Boavista, Awaziem played alongside current Rapids defender Reggie Cannon, making 26 appearances together during the 2020-21 season. He also helped Hajduk Split win the Croatian Football Cup in 2023.
Awaziem is signed through the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027.
At the international level, Awaziem has earned 33 caps for Nigeria, including six starts in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and an appearance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In 2024, he has represented Nigeria four times, including in the AFCON Final.
Murphy, 24, joins the Rapids after three seasons with FC Cincinnati, where he made 105 appearances across all competitions since being selected 14th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The center back contributed to seven clean sheets in 2024 for the Ohio-based side.
A native of Redlands, California, Murphy earned a call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team's January Training Camp in 2024. He also provided the match-winning assist in FC Cincinnati's 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinal victory against the Philadelphia Union. In 2022, he played alongside current Rapids forward Calvin Harris seven times across all competitions while at FC Cincinnati.
Murphy is signed through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027.
Chidozie Awaziem
Pronunciation: Chi-DOE-zee ah-wah-ZEE-um
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 181
Birthdate: January 1, 1997
Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria
Nationality: Nigerian
Ian Murphy
Pronunciation: EE-uhn MUR-fee
Position: Defender
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Birthdate: January 16, 2000
Birthplace: Redlands, CA
Nationality: United States
