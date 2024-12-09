Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday

With only one day remaining until the Official Draw for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup and the list of 27 participating clubs already finalized, Concacaf has confirmed the eight clubs that will be pre-seeded in the two first rounds of the competition, as well as the distribution of the other 19 clubs across  the  two  pots.

The made-for-tv draw event in Miami, Florida, will be hosted by Sports and Entertainment anchor Lindsay Casinelli. Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani will also participate, and former players Oribe Peralta and Jonathan Bornstein will serve as draw assistants.

The 60th edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is set to be historic, as some of the continent's top clubs have secured their places after intense competition in regional and domestic leagues and cups. This epic competition will continue to be played in a direct Elimination Knockout format, including five rounds and 27 clubs. The first four rounds (Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals) will all include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion is crowned, will be played as a single-leg match.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS

27 clubs have qualified via three regional cups in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, as well as domestic leagues and cups for Canada, México, and the United States. These clubs are, in alphabetical order, per tournament:

Canadian Championship (one club): Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)

Canadian Premier League (two clubs): Cavalry FC (CAN) and Forge FC (CAN)

Concacaf Caribbean Cup (three clubs): Cavalier FC (JAM), Cibao FC (DOM), Real Hope FA (HAI)

Concacaf Central American Cup (six clubs): Antigua GFC (GUA), CS Herediano (CRC), Deportivo Saprissa (CRC), FC Motagua (HON), LD Alajuelense (CRC), Real Estelí FC (NCA)

Leagues Cup (three clubs): Colorado Rapids (USA), Columbus Crew (USA), Los Angeles FC (USA)

Liga MX (six clubs): CD Guadalajara (MEX), CF Monterrey (MEX), Club América (MEX), Cruz Azul (MEX), Pumas UNAM (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX)

MLS (five clubs): FC Cincinnati (USA), Inter Miami CF (USA), LA Galaxy (USA), Real Salt Lake (USA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

US Open Cup (one club): Sporting Kansas City (USA)

COMPETITION BRACKET

As previously announced, based on the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup regulations, qualification criteria, and the Concacaf Club Rankings of December 9, 2024, each of the 27 participating clubs will be pre-seeded into a bracket position or placed in a Pot.

Round of 16

The Champions of Concacaf's three regional cup competitions, Columbus Crew, LD Alajuelense, and Cavalier FC, as well as Club América, the Liga MX Champion with the most accumulated points, and LA Galaxy FC, the MLS Cup Champion, have received a bye to the Round of 16, rewarding their sporting merit.

Furthermore, these five clubs will be pre-seeded in a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings, as follows:

Columbus Crew (Highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 1

Club América (Second highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 5

LA Galaxy (Third highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 8

LD Alajuelense (Fourth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 4

Cavalier FC (Fifth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 2

Round One

For Round One, the three highest-ranked clubs - CF Monterrey, Tigres UANL, and Cruz Azul - will be pre-seeded into a Round One bracket position, and the remaining 19 clubs will be distributed into the two club pots. The three highest-ranked clubs will be pre-seeded to reward their competitive merit and strength into a Round One matchup as follows:

CF Monterrey (Highest-ranked club): Round One Matchup 3

Tigres UANL (Second highest-ranked club): Round One Matchup 9

Cruz Azul (Third highest-ranked club): Round One Matchup 7

The 19 remaining clubs that will begin play in Round One will be divided into two "Club Pots" as follows:

Pot 1 (8 best-ranked clubs): Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC, Pumas UNAM, CD Guadalajara, FC Cincinnati, Real Salt Lake, Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Pot 2 (11 lowest-ranked clubs): Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City, Deportivo Saprissa, CS Herediano, Cavalry FC, FC Motagua, Antigua GFC, Forge FC, Real Estelí FC, Cibao FC, Real Hope FA

The 19 available Round One bracket positions will be divided into the two "Position Pots" as follows:

Pot A: A1, A2, A4, A5, A6, A8, A10 and A11

Pot B: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B6, B7, B8, B9, B10 and B11

Procedures

The official draw will begin drawing a sphere from Pot 1, immediately followed by a Round One bracket position from Pot A. This process will be repeated for all Pot 1 spheres, always using the available bracket positions in Pot A.

Once all spheres from Pot 1 have been drawn, the draw for Pots 2 and B will begin. The draw will conclude once all clubs have been assigned a bracket position.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE DRAW

Fans worldwide will be able to follow and enjoy the live event on Concacaf's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/concacaf).

Fans can also follow updates on the competition's official social media platforms, including X (@TheChampions), Facebook (facebook.com/TheChampions), Instagram (@TheChampions) and TikTok (@Concachampions).

For more details on the Concacaf Champions Cup, visit www.concacaf.com/champions-cup.

