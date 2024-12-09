Charlotte FC Named 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award Winner

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer announced today the winners of its year-end awards, recognizing clubs and executives for outstanding contributions throughout the 2024 season.

"We have completed a record-breaking 2024 season for Major League Soccer, and the passion and drive of our club executives are critical for achieving these levels of success," said Chris McGowan, MLS Executive Vice President, Chief Club Performance Officer. "We are proud to congratulate all of this year's Mark Abbott MLS Staring XI Club Business Awards honorees, and in partnership with the League office, I look forward to seeing the great accomplishments we will be able to achieve as we continue to drive the sport and our League forward."

Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid has been named Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. Since Reid joined Sporting Kansas City in 2010, the club has experienced significant business growth. Reid oversees all of the club's business operations, and under his leadership, Sporting KC has established new records in ticket sales, along with sponsorship, merchandise, and concessions revenue. Notably in 2024, Sporting Kansas City's match against Inter Miami CF was the highest ticketing revenue match of the MLS regular season, and drew the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history, with 72,610 fans in attendance.

Los Angeles Football Club Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington has been named MLS Sporting Executive of the Year. Under his direction, the club finished the 2024 regular season in first place in the Western Conference and in November became the only team to reach the Conference Finals in each of the last three seasons. LAFC reached MLS Cup presented by Audi in each of the previous two seasons, lifting the trophy as MLS Cup champions in 2022. The club also won the Supporters' Shield in 2022. Thorrington has been instrumental in the club's success by overseeing the acquisition, retention and development of its players. He has acquired young standouts such as David Martinez, Cristian Olivera, and Omar Campos, and signed World Cup winners Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud this season to join LAFC.

St. Louis CITY SC is the sole club with two award winners, with Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, Columbus Crew, Los Angeles FC, Nashville SC, Orlando City SC and Sporting Kansas City each capturing one award.

The winners of the Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year and Sporting Executive of the Year awards are selected by League stakeholders based on pre-defined quantitative and qualitative criteria. The winners of all remaining awards were selected through a voting process across their respective peers inclusive of MLS clubs and the League Office.

2024 Mark Abbott MLS Club and Executive Awards Winners

Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year - Jake Reid, Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Executive of the Year - John Thorrington, LAFC

Business Intelligence Project of the Year - Chicago Fire FC

Communications Club of the Year - Columbus Crew

Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - Atlanta United

Digital Activation of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC

Engagement & Inclusion Club of the Year - Charlotte FC

Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year - St. Louis CITY SC

Marketing Initiative of the Year - Nashville SC

Sponsorship Activation of the Year - Austin FC

Ticket Sales Initiative of the Year - Orlando City SC

