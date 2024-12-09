São Paulo FC and CR Flamengo Coming to Chase Stadium on January 19 for International Friendly

Chase Stadium is thrilled to welcome a world-class showdown of South American fútbol on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET, when Brazilian giants São Paulo and CR Flamengo take the pitch. This match will be the first that either team plays at Inter Miami's home field.

As home to a myriad of South American talents, Chase Stadium is honored to host fans in South Florida - in what has become North America's fútbol capital. Additionally, the match between São Paulo FC and Flamengo will be a perfect opportunity for the Brazilian community of South Florida to connect back to a large part of their roots.

Chase Stadium is set to host a weekend of fútbol, starting on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET with the U.S. Men's National Team match against  La Vinotinto  in their first meeting in six years. The weekend continues on Sunday with this Brazilian showdown.

The match will be one of several held in January to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the FC Series which was founded back in 2015. The 2025 series will see Flamengo returning to the Sunshine State a year after their participation in a pair of FC Series matches in January 2024 against Philadelphia Union in Saint Petersburg, a 2-1 win, and Orlando City in Orlando, a 1-1 tie.

São Paulo FC will also return to the FC Series with its latest participating matches taking place in 2019 against AFC Ajax in Orlando, resulting in a 2-4 loss, and Eintracht Frankfurt in Saint Petersburg, resulting in a 1-2 loss. Upon their return, the team is set to take the pitch under the direction of new head coach, Luis Zubeldía, a former Argentine player for Club Atlético Lanús.

Zubeldía began his coaching journey with São Paulo FC in April 2024, shortly after the team claimed its victory in the 2024 Supercopa Rei. In his short time with the club, Zubeldía holds an impressive track record, leading São Paulo FC to the quarterfinals of both the Copa do Brasil and the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Heading their competition is Filipe Luís, head coach of Flamengo and renowned left back for major clubs including Chelsea FC, Brazilian National Team, Atlético de Madrid and his very own CR Flamengo. As an 18-time champion throughout his professional career, Luís now leverages his experience as a player to drive his team forth from a managing position. Though his time as head coach for the Club has been just upwards of two months, Luís has already led Flamengo to a prestigious domestic cup victory-the Copa do Brasil.

With immense talent from both teams, fans won't want to miss these two Brazilian powerhouses battle it out ahead of their regular season.

