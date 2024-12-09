PayPal Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team vs. Brazil in April 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The U.S. Women's National Team will take on Brazil in an international friendly at PayPal Park on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 (7:30 p.m. PT on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock).

The match is significant for several reasons, the first being that they will mark one of the first meetings between the USWNT and Brazil since their epic clash on Aug. 10 in the 2024 Olympic gold medal game in Paris which saw the USA prevail, 1-0, on a goal from Mallory Swanson. The two teams also met in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup final on March 10 in San Diego that the USWNT won, 1-0, on a header goal from Lindsey Horan. Brazil is currently ranked eighth in the world while the USA sits in the top spot.

The game will also mark the sixth time that the USWNT will play at PayPal Park, which has proven to be a fortress as all five prior matches were witnessed by sellout crowds and ended in victory (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2023). Overall, they have outscored their opponents 20-2 during that span, with the largest win being an 8-1 rout of Romania in 2016. In the USA's last appearance at PayPal Park on July 9 of last year, they beat Wales 2-0 on a pair of Trinity Rodman goals in the team's final match before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

An exclusive presale for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will begin Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. PT before tickets are made available to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. via ussoccer.com. Fans who purchase Earthquakes season tickets before the general public on-sale will gain access to the presale. For more information on season tickets and all included benefits, click here. Tickets will not be sold at PayPal Park until the day of the event, subject to availability.

"These are matches against a top team in fantastic stadiums that will be as fun for the players as they are for the fans," said U.S. head coach Emma Hayes. "To play the first ever women's professional match at Sofi Stadium is a great honor and one worthy of this team. We're very much looking forward to spending this trip in California which has produced so many players for the U.S. Women's National Team and so many great moments in our history."

The April 8 trip to PayPal Park, home to the San Jose Earthquakes of MLS and the NWSL's Bay FC, marks a return to San Jose and the Bay Area where the USWNT has a long and rich history. Many current and former players have Bay Area ties and the USWNT played its first ever match in California in San Jose at Spartan Stadium in 1997.

Though the USA and Brazil have met twice in the South Bay - squaring off at Palo Alto's Stanford Stadium in the 1999 FIFA World Cup semifinal and at San Jose's Spartan Stadium in 2000 - this game will mark the first time the international rivals will meet at PayPal Park. The USWNT holds an all-time record of 33W-3L-5D against Brazil.

The USA features many of the biggest names in soccer, including former Stanford stars Naomi Girma and Sophia Smith. Brazil has players spread out among numerous NWSL teams, including the 2023 MVP Kerolin, who plays for the North Carolina Courage.

All USWNT matches at PayPal Park:

Date Final Score Goalscorers

July 9, 2023 USA 2-0 Wales Trinity Rodman 76', 87'

Sept. 4, 2018 USA 4-0 Chile Mallory Swanson 34' Tobin Heath 38' Carli Lloyd 47', 90+3'

Nov. 12, 2017 USA 3-1 Canada Julie Ertz 11' Alex Morgan 56' Carli Lloyd 80'

Nov. 10, 2016 USA 8-1 Romania Christen Press 8', 35', 38' Tobin Heath 10' Morgan Gautrat 25' Alex Morgan 52', 75' Own Goal 90+2'

May 10, 2015 USA 3-0 Ireland Abby Wambach 42', 45' Julie Ertz 54'

