New York City FC Trades Goalkeeper Luis Barraza to D.C. United
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announced that it has traded Goalkeeper Luis Barraza to D.C. United in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
The Club will receive a guaranteed $50,000 in 2025 GAM with an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
The New Mexico native joined New York City after being drafted in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and became the club's current longest-serving player. Barraza made 38 appearances and has provided the only goalkeeper assist in club history.
"We would like to thank Luis for his dedication and professionalism on-and-off the field since he's joined New York City," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Luis has contributed significantly to the successes of the club over the last years. We are pleased for him to have this opportunity to take the next step in his career in D.C. and we wish him the very best."
Barraza's performance in the 2022 Campeones Cup earned him Man of the Match accolades after helping New York City claim its second major trophy in club history. The goalkeeper became the first MLS SuperDraft player to sign a contract extension with the club.
"I would like to thank New York City FC, all my teammates and staff throughout the years for helping me develop as a professional," said Goalkeeper Luis Barraza. "I fondly remember winning MLS Cup and Campeones Cup and helping bring joy to our passionate fans. I look forward to the next challenge in my career and wish the club and my teammates all the best in the upcoming season."
The club would like to wish Luis all the best in D.C.
Transaction: New York City FC trades Goalkeeper Luis Barraza to D.C. United for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
