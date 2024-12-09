Revolution Acquire $500K GAM and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2025 International Roster Slot from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for defender Dave Romney and midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes. New England will receive $250,000 in 2025 GAM and $250,000 in 2026 GAM. The trade was executed Monday during Major League Soccer's half-day trade window.
"We are pleased we reached this agreement with San Jose as it gives our team even greater flexibility under the league's roster constraints to improve our team with new additions in this window and beyond," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said of the trade. "Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Ian Harkes are three quality people who were all very solid representatives of the club during their time in New England. We wish them all the best with the Earthquakes."
Romney departs New England after two years with the club. The 31-year-old California native earned 61 league appearances, with 58 starts, for the Revolution. His career totals now stand at 232 MLS games played and 213 starts across 10 seasons.
Kaye, 30, departs the Revolution after making 31 MLS appearances, including 25 starts, with three assists for the club since arriving in a trade from Toronto FC in July 2023. The veteran midfielder and Toronto native has 169 career appearances over seven seasons with Los Angeles FC, Colorado Rapids, Toronto FC, and New England.
Harkes spent two seasons with New England following his July 2023 arrival from Scottish club Dundee United. The 29-year-old registered three goals and four assists in 36 MLS games for the Revolution. For his MLS career, Harkes owns five goals and six helpers in 69 league appearances between New England and D.C. United.
The Revolution began the offseason's roster build with the addition of Malian center back Mamadou Fofana from French side Amiens SC. The MLS schedule of roster-building events, available to view in detaiÃ¯Â»Â¿l here, kicked off with today's half-day trade window, followed by the MLS Expansion Draft (Dec. 11), free agency (Dec. 12), the Re-Entry and Waiver processes, and the MLS SuperDraft (Dec. 20). The Revolution will convene for 2025 preseason training in the second week of January.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $250,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money, and a 2025 International Roster Slot from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for defender Dave Romney, midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, and midfielder Ian Harkes on December 9, 2024.
