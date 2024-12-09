San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Ángel has a guaranteed contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.

"Tommy is an exciting forward with a winning mentality who adds top qualities to our front line" said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We are excited to help him continue to grow in his professional career at San Diego FC and look forward to welcoming him to the Club."

Ángel joined 2023 USL Championship winners Phoenix Rising FC in Aug. 2024 on loan from LAFC. At Phoenix, Ángel made 15 appearances (15 starts), tallying six goals in that span, helping the team secure a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.

The 21-year-old Colombian international signed with LAFC in Jan. 2024 and tallied one goal in five MLS appearances in 2024. Ángel made his LAFC debut on March 2, 2024 in a match against Real Salt Lake. He made 12 total appearances (five starts) across all competitions for LAFC and LAFC2, registering five goals in 440 minutes played this year before joining Phoenix Rising.

Ángel spent the previous three years with Atlético Nacional in Colombia's first division from 2021-2024. He made his debut for Atlético Nacional in a 5-2 win vs. Pereira on Jan 21, 2021. In his first season with Atlético Nacional's senior team, Ángel registered three appearances in the club's run to winning the 2021 Copa Colombiana. While with Atlético Nacional, Ángel helped the Club capture two Colombian Cup titles in 2021 and 2023, one Colombian League title in 2022 and one Colombian Super Cup Title in 2023, making 52 appearances and adding eight goals and two assists across all competitions.

Internationally, Ángel has represented the Colombian National Team at the U-19 and U-20 levels, making his debut for the U-20 team on May 31, 2022. Overall, Ángel has made 15 appearances and scored five goals for Colombia at the U-20 level, including three goals in five appearances in the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Transaction: SDFC acquired Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft in Exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Name: Tomás Ángel

Position: Forward

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 152 lbs

Born: Feb. 20, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Medellín, Colombia

Previous Club: LAFC

Pronunciation: toh-MAHS AHN-hel

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.