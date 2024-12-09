San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC
December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from LAFC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Ángel has a guaranteed contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season with a Club option for an additional year.
"Tommy is an exciting forward with a winning mentality who adds top qualities to our front line" said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "We are excited to help him continue to grow in his professional career at San Diego FC and look forward to welcoming him to the Club."
Ángel joined 2023 USL Championship winners Phoenix Rising FC in Aug. 2024 on loan from LAFC. At Phoenix, Ángel made 15 appearances (15 starts), tallying six goals in that span, helping the team secure a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs.
The 21-year-old Colombian international signed with LAFC in Jan. 2024 and tallied one goal in five MLS appearances in 2024. Ángel made his LAFC debut on March 2, 2024 in a match against Real Salt Lake. He made 12 total appearances (five starts) across all competitions for LAFC and LAFC2, registering five goals in 440 minutes played this year before joining Phoenix Rising.
Ángel spent the previous three years with Atlético Nacional in Colombia's first division from 2021-2024. He made his debut for Atlético Nacional in a 5-2 win vs. Pereira on Jan 21, 2021. In his first season with Atlético Nacional's senior team, Ángel registered three appearances in the club's run to winning the 2021 Copa Colombiana. While with Atlético Nacional, Ángel helped the Club capture two Colombian Cup titles in 2021 and 2023, one Colombian League title in 2022 and one Colombian Super Cup Title in 2023, making 52 appearances and adding eight goals and two assists across all competitions.
Internationally, Ángel has represented the Colombian National Team at the U-19 and U-20 levels, making his debut for the U-20 team on May 31, 2022. Overall, Ángel has made 15 appearances and scored five goals for Colombia at the U-20 level, including three goals in five appearances in the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup.
Transaction: SDFC acquired Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC and a second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft in Exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
Name: Tomás Ángel
Position: Forward
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 152 lbs
Born: Feb. 20, 2003
Age: 21
Birthplace: Medellín, Colombia
Previous Club: LAFC
Pronunciation: toh-MAHS AHN-hel
To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2024
- São Paulo FC and CR Flamengo Coming to Chase Stadium on January 19 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Acquire General Allocation Money Via Trade with San Diego FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Earthquakes Acquire Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes in Trade with New England Revolution - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire Foundation to Host 2025 Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution Acquire $500K GAM and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Trades Goalkeeper Luis Barraza to D.C. United - New York City FC
- D.C. United Acquires Goalkeeper Luis Barraza from New York City FC in Exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money - D.C. United
- LAFC Acquires $200,000 in Allocation Money from San Diego FC for Tomás Ángel and 2025 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC - San Diego FC
- Official Draw for 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up with Chapman House for a Special Youth Clinic - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Exercises 2025 Contract Buyout on Gyasi Zardes - Austin FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires Winger Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Named 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award Winner - Charlotte FC
- PayPal Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team vs. Brazil in April 2025 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Bank of America Stadium to Host Four Matches During FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces 2024 Roster Decisions - Inter Miami CF
- Audi Field's FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Match Schedule Released - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Hires David Tenney as Director of High Performance - Atlanta United FC
- Thomas Schaling Departs Charlotte FC; Joins PSV Eindhoven - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announced as Winner of 2024 Mark Abbott MLS Starting XI Club Business Award - Chicago Fire FC
- Jake Reid Named MLS Executive of the Year - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew
- San Diego FC Acquires Colombian Forward Tomás Ángel from LAFC
- San Diego FC to Host 2024 MLS Expansion Draft Live Show at Eighteen Threads on Wednesday, December 11
- San Diego FC Supporter Season Tickets Now Available for $18 Per Match for a Limited Time
- Marcus Ingvartsen Plays Final Match for FC Nordsjælland