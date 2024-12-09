Earthquakes Acquire Dave Romney, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes in Trade with New England Revolution

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired defender Dave Romney and midfielders Ian Harkes and Mark-Anthony Kaye from the New England Revolution in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot, $250,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and $250,000 GAM in 2026. The trade was executed Monday during Major League Soccer's half-day trade window.

"We're pleased to be able to add three quality players to our roster," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena, who acquired and coached the trio during his previous tenure in New England. "Dave is a proven defender who has excelled in this league, while Ian and Mark-Anthony will provide versatility and valuable experience to our midfield."

Romney, 31, joins the Earthquakes coming off his second consecutive season earning Revolution Defender of the Year honors from New England local media following the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. The center back appeared in over 75 games for the Revs across all competitions during his two seasons with the club. Known for his durability, he was the only field player in MLS to play every minute of the 2023 regular season. Over the last five years, Romney ranks second leaguewide in minutes played.

A 10-year MLS veteran whose teams have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs four out of the last six years, Romney has tallied eight goals and 14 assists in 232 MLS regular-season games, including 213 starts, for the LA Galaxy (2015-19), Nashville SC (2020-22) and New England (2022-24). A native of Irvine, California, he will be returning to the Bay Area after graduating from the University of San Francisco, playing 72 games and scoring five goals in four years for the Dons (2011-14) before playing his first pro match with LA Galaxy II in 2015. That same year, he would become the first Los Dos player to sign a first-team contract and make his MLS debut under Arena, then the Galaxy head coach.

Kaye, 30, arrives in San Jose after a combined seven seasons with LAFC (2018-21), the Colorado Rapids (2021-22), Toronto FC (2022-23) and New England (2023-24). An MLS All-Star and Supporters' Shield winner in 2019, the central midfielder has amassed 169 regular-season appearances in 10 years, including 153 starts, with 15 goals and 26 assists. Like Romney, he has experienced postseason play in four of his last six campaigns, as well as 13 appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Internationally, Kaye has earned 42 caps for Canada since debuting for the senior team in 2017. The Toronto native appeared once in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and an additional nine games during the team's first-place finish in the final round of Concacaf qualification. A product of various youth clubs in the Ontario province and York College (2012-13) before graduating from his hometown Toronto FC's academy, Kaye's pro journey began when he was loaned out to the USL's Wilmington Hammerheads in 2014. He then returned to TFC to feature for their USL second team the following season before joining Louisville City FC in 2016, winning the USL Cup in 2017. One year later, Kaye would make his MLS debut with LAFC.

Harkes, 29, comes to the Quakes after appearing in 36 games (24 starts) for New England the past two seasons, scoring three goals and collecting four assists. Prior to joining the Revs (2023-24), the attacking midfielder played in 165 matches with Dundee United in Scotland (2019-23), helping lead the Tangerines to the 2019-20 Scottish Championship title and promotion to the country's top tier. Harkes was named Dundee's Player of the Year following the 2021-22 season after career highs in appearances (37) and goals (4). Before his stint in Europe, Harkes began his pro career in MLS with D.C. United (2017-18), making 37 appearances over two seasons in all competitions, netting four times and assisting twice.

Born in Derby, England, and raised in Fairfax, Virginia, Harkes grew up in the D.C United Academy before attending Wake Forest University, where he played 82 games for the Demon Deacons and received the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2016 as the top men's college soccer player in the nation. He is the son of four-time MLS All-Star defender John Harkes, who also played for Arena collegiately at the University of Virginia, professionally for D.C. United and internationally on the U.S. Men's National Team.

Ian Harkes

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160 lbs.

Born: March 30, 1995 (age 29)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Fairfax, Va.

Previous Club: New England Revolution

College: Wake Forest University

Pronunciation: HARX

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: Dec. 2, 1994 (age 30)

Preferred Foot: Left

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Previous Club: New England Revolution

College: York University

Pronunciation: KAY

Dave Romney

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

Born: June 12, 1993 (age 31)

Preferred Foot: Left

Hometown: Irvine, Calif.

Previous Club: New England Revolution

College: University of San Francisco

Pronunciation: ROM-nee

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire D Dave Romney, M Ian Harkes and M Mark-Anthony Kaye from the New England Revolution in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot, $250,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 and $250,000 GAM in 2026.

