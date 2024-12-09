Real Salt Lake Acquires Winger Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United FC

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - During this morning's half-day Major League Soccer trade window, Real Salt Lake acquired 21-year-old winger Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money. Wolff has signed a contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

Wolff makes the move to Utah with 61 career appearances in MLS, scoring seven goals since the 2020 season for Atlanta, also adding seven goal in 20 games for ATL 2 in MLS NEXT Pro action. During the most recent 2024 season, Wolff scored once - a 97th-minute late game-winner off the bench on October 5 against the New York Red bulls - in his 20 MLS and Open Cup appearances with Atlanta.

In the 2022 season, Wolff also scored two goals in seven games for the USA U-20 National Team during its CONCACAF qualification stages. During that fall of 2022, Wolff made seven appearances on loan with Belgian side SK Beveren.

Wolff is the eldest son of former Austin FC manager Josh Wolff, the long-time former USMNT veteran. Born on Feb. 13, 2003, in Snellville, Georgia, Wolff spent the 2015-19 seasons with the Columbus Crew youth academy - his father an assistant on the Crew's first team, before returning to Atlanta's developmental setup for 2019/20 seasons, signing as a professional with the "Five Stripes" in July, 2020. Tyler's brother, Owen - younger by 22 months - also plays in MLS, currently on the Austin FC roster.

Today's move is the first announced by RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid since the unveiling of various end-of-season roster moves prior to Thanksgiving, as the Claret-and-Cobalt return 29 players - including 10 from the Club's Academy/Monarchs homegrown pipeline - from the record-setting 2024 squad, which set new all-time Club highs in points (59) and goals (65), finishing third overall in the MLS Western Conference and sixth out of 29 teams in the 2024 MLS Supporters Shield race.

RSL posted an overall 17-9-13 (W-L-T) record across multiple competitions, also earning a berth in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Claret-and-Cobalt's first foray in continental competition since the 2015/16 CCL run to the quarterfinals, where it was eliminated by Liga MX power Tigres. RSL's 2025 CCC opponent and dates/times for its mid-February international fixtures will be determined in tomorrow's Tuesday, December 10 draw (see key offseason dates below).

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's team saw its fourth consecutive MLS Cup Playoff run end in Minnesota in early November on penalty kicks, despite an eight-game unbeaten streak, as RSL advanced to the postseason for the sixth time in the last seven years, and the 14th occasion in the last 17 years overall.

As of Dec. 9, 2024, Real Salt Lake's current roster headed into 2025, listed alphabetically by position, is as follows:

Goalkeepers (2): Gavin Beavers, Zac MacMath

Defenders (10): Andrew Brody, Javain Brown, Justen Glad, Bode Hidalgo, Alex Katranis, Kevon Lambert, Philip Quinton, Luis Rivera, Tommy Silva, Brayan Vera

Midfielders (10): Noel Caliskan, Matt Crooks, Emeka Eneli, Diogo Gonçalves, Diego Luna, Luca Moisa, Braian Ojeda, Nelson Palacio, Pablo Ruiz, Jude Wellings

Forwards (7): Chicho Arango, Matthew Bell, Lachlan Brook, Anderson Julio, Axel Kei, Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff

Key 2024/25 MLS Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Sat., Dec. 7 - MLS Cup 2024 (congratulations to LA Galaxy)

Mon., Dec. 9 - Half-day MLS trade window (7-11a MT)

Tues., Dec. 10 - Expansion Draft Eligibility Lists issued (10a MT); CONCACAF Champions Cup Draw (5p MT)

Wed., Dec. 11 - MLS Expansion Draft - San Diego FC (8:30p MT)

Thu., Dec. 12 - MLS Free Agency period opens (11a MT)

Fri., Dec. 13 - Re-Entry Process, Stage One (11a MT)

Thu., Dec. 19 - Re-Entry Process, Stage Two (11a MT)

Fri., Dec. 20 - 2025 MLS SuperDraft

Sat./Mon., Jan. 11-13 - 2025 RSL Preseason Begins

Thu., Jan. 23 - depart for Preseason Trip #1 - Santa Barbara, Calif.

Game #1 - Sat., Jan. 25

Game #2 - Wed., Jan, 29

Thu., Jan. 30 - return from Preseason Trip #1 - Santa Barbara, Calif.

Mon., Feb. 3 - depart for Preseason Trip #2 - Indio, Calif.

Game #3 - Wed., Feb. 5

Game #4 - Sat., Feb. 8

Game #5 - Wed., Feb. 12

Thu., Feb. 13 - return from Preseason Trip #2 - Indio, Calif.

Tue.-Thu., Feb. 18-20 - 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup Leg One - RSL v TBD

Sat.-Sun., Feb. 22-23 - 2025 MLS Regular Season // RSL Season #21 Kicks Off

