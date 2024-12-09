Columbus Crew Acquire General Allocation Money Via Trade with San Diego FC

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew today announced that the Club has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

