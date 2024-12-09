San Diego FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew

December 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action, Feb. 22-23.

Transaction: San Diego FC receives a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 GAM.

