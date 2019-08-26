Isotopes Walk off over Aviators to Open Final Home Series

August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 8 (58-75), Aviators 7 (80-53) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Nelson Gonzalez allowed four runs over 4.0 innings, striking out six and walking none. He did not receive a decision ... Just activated off the injured list, Logan Cozart surrendered two runs in 2.0 innings of relief ... Ben Bowden allowed one run over 2.0 frames ... Sam Howard did not allow a run over his inning of work and earned the win, improving to 4-1 on the year.

AT THE DISH: Brian Mundell connected on an RBI single to complete the ninth inning comeback for the Isotopes. He finished the game 4-for-4 with two RBI ... Roberto Ramos was 3-for-5 with his 101st RBI of the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: Elliot Soto extended his on-base streak to 15 games in a row.

ON DECK: Tuesday - Las Vegas Aviators at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Isotopes Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Ben Meyer (3-5, 7.36) Aviators: RHP Matt Harvey (1-2, 7.31)

