Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (61-69) at Omaha Storm Chasers (55-76)

August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #131: Nashville Sounds (61-69) at Omaha Storm Chasers (55-76)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (2-2, 5.29) vs. RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (3-8, 6.80)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Pedro Payano: 24-year-old Pedro Payano starts for the Sounds in tonight's game. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 5.29 ERA in 9 games (8 starts) for Nashville in 2019. Payano has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues this year. He last pitched on August 20 in a start against the Dodgers in Oklahoma City. He didn't factor into the decision in Nashville's 13-8 win after he allowed 5 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks in 3.1 innings. Payano has pitched in 8 games with Double-A Frisco and was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 42.2 innings prior to being transferred to Nashville on May 29. He has logged 22.0 innings in the big leagues and is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 6 games (4 starts). Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 43-36 in his minor league career with a 3.65 ERA while covering 140 games (123 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.

Congrats to Carpenter: Nashville closer David Carpenter was named to the All-Pacific Coast League team today. The team is selected through voting by the league's managers and media representatives. Carpenter leads all of Triple-A Baseball with 20 saves and is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA (7 ER/35.2 IP) in 36 games. He is the first Sound to be recognized on the All-PCL Team since Renato Núñez in 2017, and he's the first Nashville pitcher to garner the honor since Jimmy Nelson in 2014. Carpenter is the first Sound to be named to the All-PCL team as a relief pitcher since all-time saves leader Mark Corey in 2003.

Final Four on the Road: Tonight marks the beginning of the final road series for Nashville in 2019. At 34-30, the Sounds have the 6th-best record away from home in the Pacific Coast League. They trail only Las Vegas (43-23), El Paso (43-23), Sacramento (40-30), Round Rock (39-27) and Iowa (38-28). The Sounds need to win at least one game in Omaha to clinch a winning record on the road for the third time in the last four years.

Five Straight Series Wins: With yesterday's 7-5 win in Iowa, the Sounds secured their fifth consecutive winning series. The streak started by sweeping Fresno in three games from August 7-9, continued by winning three of four against Sacramento from August 10-13, was extended against Omaha by winning three of four from August 15-18, extended against by sweeping Oklahoma City in three games from August 19-21 and moved to five in a row against Iowa from August 23-25. Nashville is 14-3 during the hot stretch.

Davidson Drives in Number 88: Infielder Matt Davidson knocked in his team-leading 88th run of the season in yesterday's win. The 88 RBI for Davidson is good for 11th-most in the Pacific Coast League. Davidson is just three RBI shy of entering the Sounds' all-time single-season Top-10 list. Anthony Garcia (91 in 2018) and Dan Pasqua (91 in 1984) have the 10th-most in team history. The single-season leader is Steve Balboni who drove in 122 runs in 1980.

What's the word around Nashville?

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

In the year of the slugger, it's no wonder #Astros' Kyle Tucker and #Dbacks' Kevin Cron lead the 2019 class of Pacific Coast League All-Stars! atmlb.com/2KZ8CG1

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Congratulations to Sounds closer @DCarpenter29 who has been named to the All-PCL team! Carpenter is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in 36 games. He leads all of @TripleABaseball with 20 saves. Info: atmilb.com/2U70zd4

Patrick Wisdom (@PatrickWisdom)

Do it @DCarpenter29

Kyle Bird (@Kyle_Bird17)

Couldn't happen to a better guy! Congrats @DCarpenter29

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.