Round Rock Blanks San Antonio 6-0 in Division Clash
August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (80-53) blanked the San Antonio Missions (78-55) by a final score of 6-0 to pick up a crucial game in the Pacific Coast League's American Southern Division standings on Monday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock now leads the division by two games with seven to play.
Express starter RHP Jose Urquidy (5-3, 4.63) was sharp in 5.2 innings of work. The righty allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out eight. On the losing side, San Antonio RHP Shelby Miller (1-2, 4.79) permitted all six Round Rock runs, only five of which were earned, on five hits and three walks in 3.1 innings.
Round Rock opened the scoring in the third inning. 2B Alex De Goti kicked things off with a leadoff single prior to an RBI double off the bat of CF Chas McCormick.
The E-Train broke the game wide open with a five-run fourth inning. 1B Taylor Jones worked a leadoff walk before 2B Nick Tanielu was hit with a pitch. Following a Lorenzo Quintana single that loaded the bases, De Goti grounded to first. On the play, Missions 1B Travis Shaw opted for the play at the plate but threw a relay wide of C Jacob Nottingham, allowing both Jones and Tanielu to race home while Quintana moved to third. An ensuing sacrifice fly by RF Ronnie Dawson tacked on another run to make it 4-0.
The inning continued as McCormick lined a triple to deep left-center field, sending De Goti trotting home with another E-Train run. The final blow of the frame came in the form of an RBI single by DH Drew Ferguson, extending the Round Rock edge to 5-0.
The Round Rock bullpen then went to work as RHP Riley Ferrell and RHP Ralph Garza teamed up to allow just one hit and three walks while striking out five in 3.1 shutout innings of relief.
The Express and Missions continue their playoff-implicating series with game two on Tuesday night. Round Rock LHP Kent Emanuel (7-2, 4.23) is set to take the mound opposite San Antonio RHP Thomas Jankins (10-4, 4.25). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
