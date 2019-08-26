Taylor, Dunshee Named PCL Players of the Week for August 19 -25

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Pacific Coast League office announced Monday that outfielder Tyrone Taylor of the San Antonio Missions and Las Vegas Aviators right-hander Parker Dunshee were named Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 19-25, 2019.

For the week, Taylor hit .560 (14-for-25) with three home runs and 13 RBI. In seven games for the Missions, Taylor led the league in hits (14), total bases (26), RBI (13), and OPS (1.661). Taylor hit in all seven games this week, including multi-hit performances in six of those. The Torrance, Calif., native homered in three of seven contests, and had four multi-RBI games. Taylor went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a home run and four RBI in the Missions 15-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on August 24.

Taylor, who was selected in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2012 draft out of Torrance High School, is batting .275 (84-for-305) with 13 home runs and 57 RBI in 85 games for San Antonio this season. His 13 home runs on the campaign are seven shy of tying his career high of 20 which he hit in the 2018 season with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. This is the third Player of the Week honor in eight professional seasons for Taylor (June 10,2013 with Low-A Wisconsin; June, 15, 2015 with Double-A Biloxi).

In two starts for the week for the Aviators, Dunshee went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched. In his first outing of the week, Dunshee did not factor into the decision though he left with a 3-1 lead after six innings with the team eventually prevailing for a 6-5 victory. The lone run scored off Dunshee on August 19 against the Reno Aces was an unearned run, and the right-hander yielded just one hit while walking a batter and striking out six. In his second start on August 24 against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Zionsville, Ind., native picked up the win scattering three hits over 5.2 innings while striking out six batters. Dunshee was one of four pitchers on the week not to yield an earned run, and tied for the league lead in WHIP (0.43) while having the second-most strikeouts (15).

On the season, the 24-year-old is 4-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for Las Vegas. Dunshee, who was selected in the seventh round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2017 draft out of Wake Forest University, has racked up 86 strikeouts with the Aviators this season while walking just 36 batters. For the 2018 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star, this is the fourth Pitcher of the Week honor in his career (April 15, 2018 with High-A Stockton; August 26, 2018 with Double-A Midland; April 28, 2019 with Double-A Midland).

