OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Iowa Cubs (70-62) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (59-72)

Game #132 of 139/Home #62 of 69 (27-34)

Pitching Probables: IOW-RHP Tyson Miller (2-4, 8.76) vs. OKC-RHP Mitchell White (3-5, 6.71)

Monday, August 26, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open their final homestand of the regular season with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Iowa Cubs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost a season-high six straight games, and have dropped nine of their last 10, as well as 11 of their last 14 games. OKC last lost six straight games June 24-29, 2018 and has not lost seven straight games since a 10-game skid Aug. 3-13, 2012.

Last Game: Five San Antonio pitchers combined to shut out the Dodgers, 4-0, Sunday night at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in the Dodgers' final road game of the season. With two runners on in the first inning, Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer out to right field just beyond the outstretched glove of Kyle Garlick to give San Antonio a quick 3-0 advantage. Meanwhile, 18 of the first 19 OKC batters of the game were retired, including 11 straight at one point. San Antonio starting pitcher Brent Suter retired 12 of the 13 Dodgers batters he faced over 4.0 innings during a Major League rehab appearance. Zach McKinstry notched leadoff single for the Dodgers in the seventh inning for the team's second hit of the night, but that would be the lone hit allowed by Zack Brown (3-7), who picked up the win and recorded three strikeouts over 3.0 innings. San Antonio tacked on another run in the bottom of the seventh when Corey Ray hit a solo homer just inside the left field foul pole to make the lead 4-0. The Dodgers puts two runners on base in the ninth inning and moved the tying run on deck, but Missions pitcher Bubba Derby struck out pinch hitter Edwin Ríos to end the game. All three runs allowed by Dodgers starting pitcher J.D. Martin (3-2) came via the first-inning home run and he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced in the loss. He allowed five hits and issued two walks with one strikeout.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitchell White (3-5) takes the mound to open OKC's series against the I-Cubs...White last opened the resumption of a suspended game from May 10 against Nashville on Aug. 20 in OKC. The game resumed in the fourth inning and White pitched three frames, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts...Since his most recent return from the IL Aug. 15, White has made two appearances totaling 5.0 innings. He's retired 15 of the 18 batters he's faced, allowing two singles and one walk with six strikeouts...White went to the IL Aug. 1, retroactive to July 30, due to recurring blister issues...Prior to joining OKC in mid-May, White made seven starts with Double-A Tulsa and went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against Iowa. He piggybacked starter Tony Gonsolin that night and pitched 4.0 innings, allowing three runs and four hits, including three home runs. He did not issue a walk and recorded six strikeouts in OKC's 5-2 defeat (ND).

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 5-7 2018: 11-5 All-time: 156-157 At OKC: 82-72

The Dodgers and Cubs close out their season series with a four-game set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Iowa currently leads the American Northern Division by 5.0 games and the team's magic number to clinch a division title is four...The teams last met July 15-18 in Des Moines, with the teams splitting the four-game set. In the Dodgers' two wins, they outscored Iowa, 31-9. Gavin Lux had a series for the ages, going 12-for-18 with two doubles, five home runs, three walks, 11 RBI and nine runs scored...The Cubs won the teams' previous series in Bricktown, 3-1, April 19-22 with the I-Cubs winning the first three games before the Dodgers won the series finale. Iowa outscored OKC, 34-16, during the series...Kyle Garlick leads the Dodgers with 13 hits against Iowa this season while Will Smith collected 13 RBI. Garlick and Lux have each homered five times...OKC has outscored the I-Cubs, 71-66, and outhit Iowa, 108-94, so far this season...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against the I-Cubs, as well as three of the last four.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers suffered their eighth shutout loss of the season last night in San Antonio as they were held to a total of five runs during the three-game road series. Going back to Aug. 21, the Dodgers have scored a total of seven runs over their last four games, batting .177 (22x124) with two home runs and seven extra-base hits. In three of the four games, the team has collected one or zero extra-base hits...Sunday was OKC's third shutout loss of the season at Wolff Stadium and the fifth time this season overall OKC was held without an extra-base hit. Over the final 17 innings in San Antonio, the Dodgers scored one run and went 8-for-55 (.145). They were shutout over the final 14 innings, going 6-for-45 (.133) with one extra-base hit and put a total of four runners in scoring position, with only one advancing to third base...Going back to Tuesday, the team is 2-for-the-last-29 and 3-for-the-last-36 with RISP...Yesterday was the 10th straight game in which the Dodgers were outhit by their opponent.

Simply De-Lux: Gavin Lux had Sunday off, but has reached base safely in 43 of his first 44 Triple-A games and hit safely in 39 of the games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .407/.493/.747/1.240. He has 74 hits, 22 multi-hit games, 34 XBH, 38 RBI and 51 runs. During that time, Lux's OBP ranks first among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his AVG, hits and OPS are second, runs are third, SLG is fifth, and his extra-base hits and 136 total bases are sixth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began tracking the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .351 and his 155 total hits are fourth in the domestic Minors.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry collected one of the Dodgers' three hits last night and has hit safely in 16 of his first 19 games with OKC, going 28-for-65 (.431) with six doubles, a triple, seven homers, 25 RBI and 14 runs. He's tallied eight multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games, including four games with three or more RBI...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 22 of his last 26 games, batting .449 (40x89) with a .510 OBP, .753 SLG and 26 RBI...Since joining OKC Aug. 4, McKinstry ranks second in the PCL in AVG (.429), third in OPS (1.296) and SLG (.841), sixth in RBI (22) and tied for sixth in hits (27). (*His stats from the first game on Aug. 20 - during which he went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and walk - are officially recorded as occurring on May 10, thus the disparity in his total stats with OKC and his stats since Aug. 4.)

Kings of K's: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,218 strikeouts, and the Dodgers have notched 18 more strikeouts than second-place San Antonio despite throwing 34.1 fewer innings. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,292 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017...On the other hand, the Dodgers' offense struck out 10 times last night, marking the 10th time in the last 15 games with 10-plus strikeouts. The team single-season strikeout record is 1,208, set in 2016, and the current squad is sitting at 1,188 (2nd PCL) with eight games to play.

Mound Maladies: OKC's 7.39 ERA this month is the highest among all teams in the domestic Minors or Majors and OKC has allowed the third-most runs among all teams in the domestic Minors. Starting pitchers have posted a 7.54 ERA and relievers have a 7.16 ERA with seven blown saves. Opponents have tallied 10 or more runs in 10 of 22 games this month - and five times in the last nine games...Opponents have totaled 168 runs and 230 hits, with 52 homers and 104 extra-base hits, batting .301...The 52 home runs allowed are the most among all teams in the Minors. The team has allowed at least one homer in a season-high 11 straight games (26 HR) and in 14 of the last 15 games (34 HR).

Around the Horn: Entering tonight the Dodgers have dropped four straight series openers...Since moving to the bullpen earlier this month, Dennis Santana has allowed two earned runs and three hits over 8.0 IP with 12 strikeouts...The Dodgers were held without a home run last night for the sixth time in 11 games and have hit a total of two homers over the last four games and four home runs in the last six games. After slugging 62 homers over 27 games in July, the Dodgers have only hit 30 homers over 22 games in August...The Dodgers need to win six of their final eight games to avoid tying the team's record for most losses in a season during its modern PCL era (75 in 2009 and 2011).

