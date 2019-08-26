Express Takes Series Opener in Critical Showdown

ROUND ROCK - With only one game separating the two teams in the American Southern Division, the Round Rock Express made a statement Monday night that they have no intention of relinquishing the division lead to the Missions by spinning a 6-0 shutout over San Antonio at Dell Diamond. The win reduces the Express' magic number to clinch the division to six with only seven games to play.

Jose Urquidy and a pair of relievers combined on the four-hitter while fanning 13 Missions hitters. San Antonio was held to just one hit after the third inning--a ninth inning single by Travis Shaw.

Round Rock broke the game open in the fourth inning when it plated five runs off Shelby Miller. Miller was coming off an outstanding performance last week in Iowa when he allowed one unearned run over six innings of work. On Monday night, the right-hander failed to get out of the fourth inning.

Tyrone Taylor, who was named the PCL Hitter of the Week for this past week, saw his hitting streak snapped at a dozen games.

San Antonio, which has dropped 10 of its last 11 road games, has been blanked in each of the last two road contests. They were one-hit by Iowa and lost 1-0 in the final game of the series in Des Moines last Thursday.

David Freitas, who leads the PCL in batting average but has been out for a week with an injury, is expected to be able to play for the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

