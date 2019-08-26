Express Takes Series Opener in Critical Showdown
August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
ROUND ROCK - With only one game separating the two teams in the American Southern Division, the Round Rock Express made a statement Monday night that they have no intention of relinquishing the division lead to the Missions by spinning a 6-0 shutout over San Antonio at Dell Diamond. The win reduces the Express' magic number to clinch the division to six with only seven games to play.
Jose Urquidy and a pair of relievers combined on the four-hitter while fanning 13 Missions hitters. San Antonio was held to just one hit after the third inning--a ninth inning single by Travis Shaw.
Round Rock broke the game open in the fourth inning when it plated five runs off Shelby Miller. Miller was coming off an outstanding performance last week in Iowa when he allowed one unearned run over six innings of work. On Monday night, the right-hander failed to get out of the fourth inning.
Tyrone Taylor, who was named the PCL Hitter of the Week for this past week, saw his hitting streak snapped at a dozen games.
San Antonio, which has dropped 10 of its last 11 road games, has been blanked in each of the last two road contests. They were one-hit by Iowa and lost 1-0 in the final game of the series in Des Moines last Thursday.
David Freitas, who leads the PCL in batting average but has been out for a week with an injury, is expected to be able to play for the second game of the series on Tuesday night.
RH Thomas Jankins (10-4, 4.25) vs. LH Kent Emanuel (7-2, 4.23) 7:05 PM
KONO 860 AM
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2019
- Isotopes Walk off over Aviators to Open Final Home Series - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Blanks San Antonio 6-0 in Division Clash - Round Rock Express
- Iowa Wins, Magic Number Falls to Three - Iowa Cubs
- Express Takes Series Opener in Critical Showdown - San Antonio Missions
- Redbirds Beat Chasers 9-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Foster Griffin Named to All-PCL Team - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Home Dates for Chasers' 2020 Season Revealed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers' Hernandez Silences Sounds 5-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Nashville Musters Just One Hit in Loss to Omaha - Nashville Sounds
- Fresno Grizzlies Announce 2019 Player Awards - Fresno Grizzlies
- 'Cakes-Redbirds Rained Out - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds, Baby Cakes Washed out Monday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Ty France Named to 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (61-69) at Omaha Storm Chasers (55-76) - Nashville Sounds
- Righty Rea Selected to All-PCL Team - Iowa Cubs
- Baby Cakes' Diaz Named All-PCL - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Jared Walsh Named to All-PCL Team - Salt Lake Bees
- Kevin Cron Named to 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team - Reno Aces
- River Cats on the Brink of 12th Division Title as Final Homestand Kicks off Tonight - Sacramento River Cats
- Hilliard, Daza Named to 2019 All-PCL Team - Albuquerque Isotopes
- 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team Announced - PCL
- David Freitas Named to All-PCL Team - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Express OF Kyle Tucker Named to All-PCL Team - Round Rock Express
- David Carpenter Named to All-PCL Team - Nashville Sounds
- 2019 Joe Bauman Home Run Award Comes Down to Final Week - PCL
- Will Clark to Headline 2020 Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (65-67) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (69-61) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 26, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Taylor, Dunshee Named PCL Players of the Week for August 19 -25 - PCL
- San Antonio's Tyrone Taylor Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Land in Albuquerque with 9-Game Winning Streak - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fan Appreciation Weekend Highlights Final Homestand of 2019 Season for OKC Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Turning Heads in a Rehab Assignment - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.