San Antonio's Tyrone Taylor Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions outfielder Tyrone Taylor has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for August 19-25 the league announced today. Taylor is the second Missions player to garner a weekly award from the PCL, joining Aaron Wilkerson who was named Pitcher of the Week for his efforts from May 13-19.

For the week, Taylor hit .560 with three doubles, three home runs, and 13 RBI. During the seven games he led the league in batting average, hits (14), OPS (1.661), RBI, and total bases (26). He was second in the PCL in slugging (1.040) and on-base percentage (.621). Taylor logged multi-hit efforts in six of the seven games during the week and drove in at least one run in five of the seven games.

On the season Taylor has played in 85 games with the Missions and is batting .275 (84-for-305) with 39 runs, 20 doubles, 1 triple, 13 home runs, and 57 RBI. His 13 home runs in 2019 are the second most in a single season in his eight-year career.

It is the third weekly award of Taylor's career and first at the Triple-A level. He was named Midwest League Player of the Week in 2013 and Southern League Player of the Week in 2015.

Taylor has spent his entire career in Brewers organization and is currently ranked as their #27 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He was originally drafted by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Torrance (CA) High School. In his eight-year professional career he has hit .270 with 66 home runs and 363 RBI.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Season seat memberships for the 2020 season are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.