Iowa Wins, Magic Number Falls to Three

August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tyson Miller spun 5.0 innings and hit a three-run home run to push the Iowa Cubs (71-62) to a 7-2 win over Oklahoma City (59-73), Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Due to inclement weather, the game was called in the sixth.

A Trent Giambrone single and an Erick Castillo double set up Miller's three-run blast in the third for the game's first lead, but the Dodgers were quick to retaliate. Oklahoma City made it a one-run game with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the frame. The drive was helped by a wild pitch from Miller that scored a run.

Iowa put up a four-spot in the fifth inning to take a convincing edge. Phillip Evans contributed an RBI single before Robel Garcia capped the scoring with a three-run blast for his third homer in as many games.

Miller (W, 3-4) exited after five with two earned runs on his line. The righty gave up seven hits, walked one and fanned six - his most strikeouts as an I-Cub.

Brad Wieck was set to enter in the bottom of the sixth, but the game was delayed before the lefty took the hill. After a one-hour and 15-minute delay, the game was called and deemed official.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tyson Miller went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and a walk at the plate. It was the first home run and RBI of his professional career.

- Robel Garcia has four home runs and eight RBI in his last six games.

Iowa and Oklahoma City continue the series with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.