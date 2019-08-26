Iowa Wins, Magic Number Falls to Three
August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tyson Miller spun 5.0 innings and hit a three-run home run to push the Iowa Cubs (71-62) to a 7-2 win over Oklahoma City (59-73), Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Due to inclement weather, the game was called in the sixth.
A Trent Giambrone single and an Erick Castillo double set up Miller's three-run blast in the third for the game's first lead, but the Dodgers were quick to retaliate. Oklahoma City made it a one-run game with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the frame. The drive was helped by a wild pitch from Miller that scored a run.
Iowa put up a four-spot in the fifth inning to take a convincing edge. Phillip Evans contributed an RBI single before Robel Garcia capped the scoring with a three-run blast for his third homer in as many games.
Miller (W, 3-4) exited after five with two earned runs on his line. The righty gave up seven hits, walked one and fanned six - his most strikeouts as an I-Cub.
Brad Wieck was set to enter in the bottom of the sixth, but the game was delayed before the lefty took the hill. After a one-hour and 15-minute delay, the game was called and deemed official.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Tyson Miller went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and a walk at the plate. It was the first home run and RBI of his professional career.
- Robel Garcia has four home runs and eight RBI in his last six games.
Iowa and Oklahoma City continue the series with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.TV.
