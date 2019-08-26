Ty France Named to 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With a week left in the 2019 regular season, the Pacific Coast League announced Monday its end of the year All-Star team. The 12-man roster, which is assembled through a vote of the League's field managers, media representatives and broadcasters, features three players on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect list - Kyle Tucker (No. 13, Round Rock), Carter Kieboom (No. 21, Fresno) and Isan Diaz (No. 84, New Orleans).

Of the 12-man roster, nine members of the postseason All-Star team also received mid-season All-Star honors.

Kieboom and Diaz, elected as the team's middle infielders, are joined in the infield by first baseman Kevin Cron (Reno), and third baseman Ty France (El Paso). Cron, who was also named a PCL postseason All-Star as designated hitter in 2018, leads the PCL in home runs (38), slugging percentage (.789), OPS (1.227) and is fourth in RBI (101). His infield corner mate France, who was the PCL's All-Star Game MVP, has enjoyed a breakthrough year; prior to his MLB promotion, he sat at or near the top of numerous offensive categories, including topping the circuit in average (.399) and home runs (27). Diaz, the team's second baseman, leads the Baby Cakes in hits (115), HR (27), RBI (70) and doubles (21). For Kieboom, he is tied for eighth in the league in walks with 63.

Tucker, and Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard and Yonathan Daza make up the outfield. Tucker became just the fifth player in the 116-year history of the PCL to have a 30-30 season, hitting 30 home runs while also having 30 stolen bases. Hilliard and Daza both place amongst the top ten in several offensive categories.

Joining the rest of the position players are catcher David Freitas (San Antonio) and designated hitter Jared Walsh (Reno). Freitas leads the league in batting average at .386 and is the front runner for the batting title, and in doing so would become the third full-time catcher in PCL history and first since Jesse Gonder in 1962 with San Diego. The Angels farmhand, Walsh, is fourth in the league in home runs (34), and ranked third in on-base percentage (.430).

Colin Rea (Iowa), was named the right-handed starting pitcher. The Indiana State product leads the league in ERA (3.74) and wins (14) and has been a key catalyst for the Iowa Cubs in their quest for the American Northern Title. The team's left-handed starter is Omaha's Foster Griffin. The southpaw has racked up 103 strikeouts in 117.2 innings on the campaign. Nashville Sounds closer David Carpenter, who has saved more games than any other PCL pitcher this season (20), was named the team's reliever.

