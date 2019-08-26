Redbirds, Baby Cakes Washed out Monday Night

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Monday's series opener between the Memphis Redbirds and New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to wet field conditions in New Orleans, La.

The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first of two seven-inning games scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

The Redbirds are on an eight-game road trip to conclude the 2019 campaign, still in the hunt for a division championship and playoff berth, with four games at New Orleans followed by four games at first-place Iowa over Labor Day Weekend.

