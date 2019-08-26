Redbirds, Baby Cakes Washed out Monday Night
August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Monday's series opener between the Memphis Redbirds and New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to wet field conditions in New Orleans, La.
The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first of two seven-inning games scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.
The Redbirds are on an eight-game road trip to conclude the 2019 campaign, still in the hunt for a division championship and playoff berth, with four games at New Orleans followed by four games at first-place Iowa over Labor Day Weekend.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7:00: Triple A-National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting
