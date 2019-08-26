Fresno Grizzlies Announce 2019 Player Awards

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies, in their debut season as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, have announced individual player awards for the 2019 season, as selected by the club's front office. In addition, Carter Kieboom has been selected to the 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team (shortstop). Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is Fresno's 2019 Most Valuable Player, 1B/OF Jose Marmolejos is Hitter of The Year, RHP Dakota Bacus is Pitcher of The Year, and catcher Matt Reistetter has been named Community Relations Player of the Year.

(Stats as of August 26)

Carter Kieboom, All-PCL Team (SS): In his first season at Triple-A, the 21-year old batted .311 over his first 102 games, with 16 home runs and 78 RBI. His 63 walks and .416 OBP lead the Grizzlies. Kieboom has reached base safely in 39 of his last 41 games dating to June 29, and has reached base in 16 consecutive contests. The fourth-year pro was selected to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland in July, part of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities. He also homered during his Major League debut at Nationals Park on April 26 against San Diego.

Yadiel Hernandez, 2019 Fresno Grizzlies Team MVP: As of August 26, Hernandez leads the club with 120 games played while driving in 80 runs and scoring 82 times. His 135 hits, .595 slugging percentage and .999 OPS also lead the Grizzlies. On August 25, Hernandez became the seventh player in franchise history to record 30 home runs in a single season, placing him in a tie for fourth all-time. In his ninth professional season and third in the United States after defecting from Cuba, Hernandez was selected to this year's Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso.

Jose Marmolejos, Hitter of The Year: Between June 15 and June 30 Marmolejos enjoyed a 15-game hit streak, the longest by any Fresno batter this season, and hit an astounding .517 (31-for-60) during the streak with 11 extra-base hits and 22 RBI. At the time of his selection, his .315 average and 29 doubles led the club. Marmolejos is also second on the team in slugging at .545 during his ninth professional season with the Nationals organization.

Dakota Bacus, Pitcher of The Year: At the time of his selection, the right-hander had appeared in a club-high 46 games with nine saves, also a team-high. Bacus has logged 55.1 innings, allowing only three home runs while striking out 52 batters during his first season at Triple-A. The eighth-year pro has allowed only a .239 average during a season of record-setting offense in the PCL, and was selected to the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game in El Paso.

Matt Reistetter, Community Relations Player of The Year: Never shy to spend extra time both at Chukchansi Park and outside of it, Reistetter set the tone for exemplary community outreach from the clubhouse in 2019. The sixth-year pro is always willing to speak to a group on the field pre-game or catch a first pitch. More importantly, Reistetter took time to visit patients at Valley Children's Hospital, players involved with Junior Grizzlies (special needs baseball) and was an instructor during 2019 baseball camps at Chukchansi Park.

