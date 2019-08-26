'Cakes-Redbirds Rained Out
August 26, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Monday's game between the New Orleans Baby Cakes and Memphis Redbirds was postponed due to rain and wet grounds.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. Fans holding tickets to Monday's game can redeem them for any of the three remaining home dates this season.
Check out the New Orleans Baby Cakes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2019
- 'Cakes-Redbirds Rained Out - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds, Baby Cakes Washed out Monday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Ty France Named to 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (61-69) at Omaha Storm Chasers (55-76) - Nashville Sounds
- Righty Rea Selected to All-PCL Team - Iowa Cubs
- Baby Cakes' Diaz Named All-PCL - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Jared Walsh Named to All-PCL Team - Salt Lake Bees
- Kevin Cron Named to 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team - Reno Aces
- River Cats on the Brink of 12th Division Title as Final Homestand Kicks off Tonight - Sacramento River Cats
- Hilliard, Daza Named to 2019 All-PCL Team - Albuquerque Isotopes
- 2019 All-Pacific Coast League Team Announced - PCL
- David Freitas Named to All-PCL Team - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express - San Antonio Missions
- Round Rock Express OF Kyle Tucker Named to All-PCL Team - Round Rock Express
- David Carpenter Named to All-PCL Team - Nashville Sounds
- 2019 Joe Bauman Home Run Award Comes Down to Final Week - PCL
- Will Clark to Headline 2020 Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (65-67) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (69-61) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 26, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Taylor, Dunshee Named PCL Players of the Week for August 19 -25 - PCL
- San Antonio's Tyrone Taylor Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators Land in Albuquerque with 9-Game Winning Streak - Las Vegas Aviators
- Fan Appreciation Weekend Highlights Final Homestand of 2019 Season for OKC Dodgers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Turning Heads in a Rehab Assignment - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Orleans Baby Cakes Stories
- 'Cakes-Redbirds Rained Out
- Baby Cakes' Diaz Named All-PCL
- 'Cakes Beat Express 2-1
- 'Cakes Drop Doubleheader
- Express Take Down 'Cakes 3-2