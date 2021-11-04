Hunter Shepard Re-Assigned to Stingrays
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.
Shepard, 25, earned the win in South Carolina's opening night victory over Greenville, stopping 40 shots to backstop the club to a 4-2 decision. He appeared in three games for Hershey last season, finishing with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. He recorded a shutout in his first AHL start, making 28 saves in a 2-0 victory over Lehigh Valley on May 2.
Last season, the 6'1", 210-pound goaltender played in 21 games with the Stingrays, compiling a 12-6-2 record with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. He helped South Carolina advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, registering a 7-6 record in the postseason.
Shepard turned pro last year following a four-year NCAA career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. In 119 games with the team - which included an NCAA-record 115 straight games - Shepard finished with a 76-37-5 record, ranking first all-time in Bulldogs history in wins, goals-against average (1.94), save percentage (.922) and shutouts (17). Shepard won back-to-back NCAA Championships with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.
The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tomorrow night at Springfield. The puck drops versus the Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
