Reign Overpower Henderson

The Ontario Reign (7-0-0-1) top line combined for eight points including two goals and two assists from Martin Frk and two goals and an assist by TJ Tynan to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (3-3-1-0) by a final score of 5-2 on Wednesday at the Orleans Arena. Goaltender Matt Villalta stopped 30 shots to earn the victory for the Reign and improve to 5-0-0 on the season. Ontario extended their winning streak to six games and their season-opening point streak to eight contests. The LA Kings' AHL affiliate leads the Pacific Division with a .938 points percentage.

Date: November 3, 2021

Venue: Orleans Arena - Las Vegas, NV

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 0 3 2 5

HSK 1 1 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 29 1/4

HSK 34 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Matt Villalta (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Logan Thompson

Next Game: Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ Bakersfield | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

