Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Salute Night

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Veterans Outreach Center have once again partnered to host Military Salute Night on Saturday, Nov. 13 when the Amerks face the Cleveland Monsters at 6:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial.

"We are truly appreciative for great community partners like the Rochester Americans," said Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Stradley. "Veterans Outreach Center engages daily with local veterans who have made great sacrifices in serving our nation. It is a testament to the Americans organization that they want to recognize those sacrifices and honor these courageous men and women by hosting an event like Military Salute Night. The entire staff and players alike take an interest in getting involved in our community and engage with both VOC and the veterans we serve directly. It is truly wonderful that the organization makes themselves so accessible."

"It is always an honor for the Rochester Americans to once again partner with Veterans Outreach Center to host what has become our annual salute to the military," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "This is an event we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us another opportunity to show our immense gratitude for the brave men and women in our community and in the U.S. Armed Forces who have served or are currently serving our country."

The Amerks will again wear special Military-themed jerseys as a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the game-worn jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sports-focused online auction platform and partner of the Rochester Americans. To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/jerseyauction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The auction opens on Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. and ends following the conclusion of the second intermission the night of the game on Saturday, Nov. 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Winners will have the option to pick up their autographed jersey at the conclusion of the game, at a future game at The Blue Cross Arena or by mail.

Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Veterans Outreach Center.

The Amerks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game with additional tickets available for as low as just $10 when buying in advance of the game date. Veterans and Military Members can pick up their tickets for the game by visiting The Blue Cross Arena Box Office and showing their Military ID or Veterans Outreach Center, located at 447 South Ave. in downtown Rochester.

Members of the Blue Star Mothers will be on hand in the main concourse to collect donation items for care packages that will be sent to local U.S. military service members who are currently deployed overseas. The items, which can include such things as Q-tips, lip balm, toothpaste/brushes, dental floss, beef jerky, sugarless gum/candy, granola bars, shampoo/body wash (travel size), sunscreen, peanuts and popcorn, will be collected at the game and shipped by Blue Star Mothers ROC, which is part of a national organization whose mission is to support all members of the Armed Forces and their families through a variety of supportive events and activities. Blue Star Mothers have or have had sons and daughters serving honorably in the United States military.

Fans can again show their support by choosing from one of three Military Packs to help provide tickets to families of active or retired Military Members for the game on Nov. 13. Packages range in price from $250 to $1,000 and include in-game recognition on the videoboard as well as team-signed merchandise. Packages can be purchased up until Monday, Nov. 8 with all tickets being donated back to Veterans Outreach Center.

Ticket Package Ticket Allotment Benefits

Red Package - $250 25 tickets donated to VOC Recognition in-game on the videoboard

White Package - $500 50 donated tickets to VOC Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Team signed stick

Blue Package - $1,000 100 donated tickets to VOC Recognition in-game on the videoboard

Team signed jersey

Complimentary suite for a mutually agreed upon game

Veterans Outreach Center is again the season-long sponsor of the Amerks "Hometown Heroes" program, which provides complimentary tickets to a United States Military Veteran, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service member as well as any law enforcement officials, first responders, fire fighters and EMS personnel at every home game.

For more information on Military Salute Night presented by Veterans Outreach Center, visit www.amerks.com/militarysalute.

This season of Amerks Hockey is presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, the Official and Exclusive gaming partner of the Rochester Americans.

About Veterans Outreach Center

Founded locally in 1973 by returning Vietnam veterans, today's Veterans Outreach Center remains anchored in our community and offers a comprehensive portfolio of supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and their families. Through the generosity of our community, all of these programs and services are provided free of charge. Veterans Outreach Center provides comprehensive resources to current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families through direct service, community collaboration, and advocacy. Veterans Outreach Center's vision is to "Be the Nation's best provider of community-centered supportive services for veteran families."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.