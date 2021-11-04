Monsters Return to Cleveland for Promotion-Packed Homestand vs. Belleville

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse following a six-game road trip for First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance on Friday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. and Salute to Service Night presented by Ohio CAT on Saturday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. with both games versus Cleveland's North Division rivals, the Belleville Senators.

On Friday, the Monsters and Physicians Ambulance are proud to provide complimentary tickets to a variety of first responders including a special group recognized by Monsters forward Justin Scott. After becoming a certified firefighter in his hometown of Burlington, ON, this summer, Scott recently took time to meet with retired firefighters at the Western Reserve Fire Museum. The group came together to share stories and learn more about the museum, as Scott concluded the gathering by inviting the group to Friday's game.

Friday's game will highlight a group of honorary starters from the Monsters Hockey Club who work as first responders and will also feature several moments of recognition for local police, firefighters and EMTs. The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special 'Item of the Game' featuring a $20 Puck Tee as well as a special 10% in-store discount for first responders. Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials.

On Saturday, the Monsters will host their annual Salute to Service Night presented by Ohio CAT, featuring free tickets for military servicemembers with a valid Military ID. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's curtain walls will turn red, white and blue in support of the promotion which will also feature a "Missing Member Chair" being placed rinkside to represent those brave individuals lost in the line of duty. A flag folded into a triangle - a symbol of our nation - and a red rose will sit upon the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure our freedom.

Additionally, both teams will use commemorative Salute to Sevice pucks during warmups on Saturday which will then be available for purchase. A total of 50 autographed pucks will be sold in a mystery puck format for $25 per puck (limit of one per transaction). The pucks will be available on the DASH platform from noon to 7:00 p.m. and through the Monsters Mobile App. All proceeds from the sale of the pucks will benefit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus which shares stories and experiences from veterans throughout history.

Saturday's game will also feature several moments of recognition, including Monsters Hockey Club honorary starters featuring veterans and active military members as well as separate military branch recognitions. The Monsters Team Shop will be offering a special 'Item of the Game' featuring $28 Monsters camo hats, $60 Monsters Salute crew neck sweatshirts and a 10% in store military discount.

