Admirals Offer Free Tickets for Military Saturday Night
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are pleased to announce that for their 16th season they will welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Saturday, November 6th at 6 pm against the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena, courtesy of USO Wisconsin and United Steel Workers Local 209.
"This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games," said Greenberg. "These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done."
In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 6), Veterans and active military should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com to request their tickets.
In addition, all veterans and active military personnel will receive 10% off in the Arena Team Store.
