Condors Navy Flight Suit Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors first Golden Ticket raffle of the season is live via DASH Auction. Inspired by a Navy Flight Suit, the team will wear the jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 13 on Military Appreciation Night presented by 23ABC, 107.9 KUZZ, and Berry, Smith & Bartell.
The Golden Ticket raffle features only 100 tickets sold at $30 each with no limit on how many an individual can purchase. Anyone, anywhere can win and you do not need to be present to win. Featured on the back of the Golden Ticket jersey is ICEMAN 00.
This season, the majority of the team's specialty jersey auctions will be conducted via mobile auctions through the Condors mobile app and DASH Auction in the week following the game. A select number of jerseys will be available for auction at the game. Proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3).
