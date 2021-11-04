Flames Recall Duehr
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
CALGARY, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Walker Duehr from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Duehr, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has skated in five games for the Stockton Heat this season notching two goals and an assist for three points. The 23-year-old right-shot winger joined the Flames organization on April 11, 2021 when he signed as a college free agent after playing four years at Minnesota State University (Mankato). Duehr finished his college career with 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 102 games.
BORN: Sioux Falls, SD DATE: November 23, 1997
HEIGHT: 6'2â³ WEIGHT: 205 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on April 11, 2021
