Ruzicka, Pospisil Power Heat Past Barracuda

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Adam Ruzicka tallied his second consecutive three-point effort with a pair of goals and an assist while his countryman Martin Pospisil joined him with a goal and two helpers of his own as the Stockton Heat (5-0-1-0) overpowered the San Jose Barracuda (2-2-1-0) en route to a 4-1 final score Wednesday night at the SAP Center.

The Heat pounced in the first period, bursting out of the gates to a 3-0 lead in the game's first 11:13 with two goals from Ruzicka sandwiched around a marker from Luke Philp, his second consecutive game with a goal.

The visiting team added on near the midway point of the second, Pospisil lighting the lamp for the second consecutive contest on the power play with helpers from Andy Welinski, his second of the night, and Ruzicka. San Jose answered toward the end of the second, Scott Reedy getting the home team on the board with 2:03 to go in the middle frame, and the teams played to a scoreless draw in the third.

Stockton flexed its special teams muscle in the contest, potting a pair on the man-advantage while holding the Barracuda scoreless on four chances. With the win, the Heat pushed their win streak to five and are a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the road on the season.

NOTABLE

Adam Ruzicka has back-to-back three-point efforts with two goals and an assist Wednesday. His six three-point outings since the start of the 2020-21 season lead Heat skaters.

Martin Pospisil notched his second career three-point game with a goal and two assists.

Dustin Wolf extended his streak of starts while earning at least a point to six games, a stretch that dates back to his second AHL nod.

Jakob Pelletier extended his scoring streak to five games, now with eight points (2g, 6a).

Glenn Gawdin has scored in all four of his AHL games this season, now with six assists.

Andy Welinski earned his first multi-point game of the season with two helpers.

The game was the first time this season Stockton scored multiple power play goals in a game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-for-4

STK PK - 4-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Adam Ruzicka (2g, 1a)

Second - Martin Pospisil (1g, 2a)

Third - Dustin Wolf (23 svs)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 24 shots faced)

L - Alexei Melnichuk (24 saves on 28 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return to Stockton Arena this weekend, playing host to the Abbotsford Canucks Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Stick It to Cancer Night presented by Dignity Health, at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.