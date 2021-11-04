Devils Recall Alexander Holtz

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Alexander Holtz has been recalled from the Utica Comets.

Holtz, 19, skated in all four games for the Comets this season scoring five goals in that time. The Stockholm, Sweden native leads the Comets in goals scored and is tied for lead in points. Currently, he is tied for third amongst goal scorers in the AHL.

The Comets take the ice on tomorrow in Syracuse to play the Crunch at 7:00 PM. They will make their way back home and play the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Saturday's game will begin at 7:30 PM while the Sunday contest begins at 5:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.