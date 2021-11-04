Addison Reassigned to Iowa

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the team has reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the Iowa Wild.

Addison, 21 (4/11/2000), scored his first career NHL goal with Minnesota on Nov. 2, 2021. In four games with Iowa this season, he has tallied two assists.

The Wild are in action against Grand Rapids at home on Friday, Nov. 5. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.