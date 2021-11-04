Addison Reassigned to Iowa
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the team has reassigned defenseman Calen Addison to the Iowa Wild.
Addison, 21 (4/11/2000), scored his first career NHL goal with Minnesota on Nov. 2, 2021. In four games with Iowa this season, he has tallied two assists.
The Wild are in action against Grand Rapids at home on Friday, Nov. 5. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
