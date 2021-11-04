Moose Recall Desrosiers
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Philippe Desrosiers from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.
Desrosiers, 26, has suited up in two games for the Lions this season and has a record of 1-1-0 to go along with a goals-against average of 1.01 and a .964 save percentage.
Desrosiers spent the 2020-21 season on the Florida Panthers' taxi squad after appearing in 29 AHL games with Springfield in 2019-20. He ranked 12th in the AHL in save percentage (.916) and eighth in shots faced (1,037). A second-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft, Desrosiers has appeared in 72 AHL games over his six professional seasons with Springfield and Texas, going 33-28-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts.
Philippe Desrosiers
Goaltender
Born Aug. 16, 1995 -- Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 204 -- Shoots R
