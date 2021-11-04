Coyotes Recall Mccartney & Assign Prosvetov to Tucson
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Ben McCartney and assigned goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 20-year-old McCartney has registered 4-1-5 and is +2 with two penalty minutes (PIM) in four games with the Roadrunners this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals.
The 6-foot, 183-pound native of Macdonald, M.B. led the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) and finished second in the League in scoring with 13-24-37 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games in 2020-21. He registered 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career games with Brandon over five seasons
McCartney was drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on May 27, 2021.
Prosvetov has played in one game this season and four career NHL games with Arizona. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
