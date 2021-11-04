San Diego Gulls to Honor Local Frontline and Military Heroes November 5-6

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will honor local heroes by hosting Heroes Night on Friday, Nov. 5 vs. the Bakersfield Condors and Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego (both games at 7 p.m.). This special weekend will pay tribute to local frontline workers, community volunteers, and local military members and their families, as well as raise awareness and funds for local nonprofit organizations.

The upcoming weekend will see the Gulls provide over 2,000 tickets, at no cost, to San Diego frontline workers and military members and their families.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Gulls will recognize San Diego essential workers who worked, and are still working, tirelessly to help keep our communities healthy and safe. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will be in attendance as part of a pregame ceremony to acknowledge and thank frontline workers, with special recognition of local groups in attendance Big Table San Diego, Sharp HealthCare, San Diego Foundation and the San Diego County Office of Education 2021 Teachers of the Year. That night, the Gulls Community Spotlight will feature the 2021 San Diego Gulls Hometown Heroes: Michael Shaw - Executive Director of Southern California Youth Emergency Services, Jenée Peevy - Manager of Social Work Services for San Diego County Office of Education, and Audrey Stratton - Clinic Supervisor and Community Outreach, Feral Cat Coalition.

The Gulls will host Military Appreciation Night brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego on Saturday, Nov. 6, and fans are encouraged to arrive early Saturday evening for a military-themed pre-game tailgate from 5-7 p.m. in the North Parking Lot. The tailgate will feature $5 Bud Lights, military vehicles on display, Up In Smoke BBQ Food Truck, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, street hockey, table hockey and other interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

San Diego will wear patriotic-themed uniforms, featuring a new specialty jersey highlighted by red, white and blue accents, on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 10. On Saturday, Nov. 6, the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Gulls USA hat brought to you by Indian Motorcycle of San Diego.

Select game-worn Gulls USA jerseys will be autographed and available for an online auction following the Saturday, Nov. 6 contest. A game-worn jersey raffle will begin at 6 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the second period each game the Gulls wear their USA themed jerseys (Nov. 6 and Nov. 10). All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction and raffles will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its second Surprise Puck sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating Military Appreciation Night. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Proceeds from the Surprise Puck sale will benefit the Doc Jacobs Foundation. Additionally, the San Diego Gulls Foundation will hold a candle sale beginning Saturday night with all proceeds benefitting Shelter to Soldier. Candles will be available for $10 (4oz) or $20 (8oz) at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth. For more information about the San Diego Gulls Foundation's Military Appreciation Night fundraisers and to participate in online auctions, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/fundraisers.

Each weekend game will see the Gulls honor U.S. Armed Forces members as a Military Hero of the Game brought to you by 3STEPS4WARD. Army Veteran Andréa Griffin will be the recipient of Friday's Military Hero of the Game. Griffin worked as a surgical technician during her time in the Army, assisting ENT physicians. On Saturday, Marine Corps Command Sergeant Major William "Bud" McLeroy will be recognized as the Military Hero of the Game. McLeroy is a recipient of a Purple Heart, with other decorations including the Legion of Merit, numerous Meritorious Service Medals and Commendation Medals including two for Heroism.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.