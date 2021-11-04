Rockford IceHogs Recall Cliff Watson; Assign Jake LeGuerrier to Fuel
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled defenseman Cliff Watson from the Indy Fuel of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Jake LeGuerrier to Indy.
Watson, 27, skated in two games with the Fuel this season, adding two assists. He appeared in both games for the IceHogs against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 22 and 23 and picked up an assist in the opening contest.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets
Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.
