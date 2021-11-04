Rockford IceHogs Recall Cliff Watson; Assign Jake LeGuerrier to Fuel

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled defenseman Cliff Watson from the Indy Fuel of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Jake LeGuerrier to Indy.

Watson, 27, skated in two games with the Fuel this season, adding two assists. He appeared in both games for the IceHogs against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 22 and 23 and picked up an assist in the opening contest.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m.

