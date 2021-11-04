Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night, Presented by Nanak Foods & Sher Atta on November 12

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today details for their celebration of Diwali Night, presented by Nanak Foods and Sher Atta on Friday, November 12th when they host the San Jose Barracuda at Abbotsford Centre. The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to celebrate the diverse culture and vibrant South Asian community during their inaugural season.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is committed to providing a safe, respectful, and positive environment where all fans, players, staff, partners, and community members are welcome regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status.

Diwali Night will highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations throughout the evening. The crew from Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi will be in attendance at Abbotsford Centre. International Bhangra DJ and producer, DJ Heer will be performing pre-game and during intermissions. The South Asian musician from Abbotsford, BC also hosts the Simply Bhangra Radio Show and works as a journalist for Simply Bhangra.

Special game night activations include:

- DJ Heer performances in arena pre-game and during intermissions

- Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi crew will be in attendance at Abbotsford Centre

- Performances by Bhangra dancers and Dhol drummers from Abbotsford Arts Academy throughout the night

- Kirti Arneja will sing the national anthems

- Ceremonial puck drop featuring prominent members of the local south Asian community

- Diwali décor throughout Abbotsford Centre

- Get a photo with FIN. The Vancouver Canucks mascot will be on hand to celebrate Diwali with Abby fans

- Special Diwali-themed photobooth in Section 101 on the concourse at Abbotsford Centre

About Diwali: The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps) and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali encourages a strong sense of unity with communities sharing food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays are presented in the community to highlight celebrations and show light triumph over darkness. Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty and knowledge over ignorance.

