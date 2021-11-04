Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Night

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 vs. Manitoba Moose

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Calendar Giveaway presented by Fox Motors: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Griffins 2021-22 calendar.

College Nights: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of Section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 5, 2021 or Dierks Bentley on March 3, 2022.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 vs. Manitoba Moose

Military Appreciation Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Mitch Callahan Champion Series Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a Mitch Callahan champion series bobblehead.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers. Specific to this game, the Griffins will be honoring active military members and veterans throughout the night, including a special rendering of God Bless America during the first intermission. Active military and veterans who present a valid military ID, a VA ID or discharge papers will receive a 25% discount on food items at the concession stands throughout the arena.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: Select game-worn Camo jerseys will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit Grand Valley State University's Iota Tau Alpha chapter.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 vs. Chicago Wolves

20th Annual School Day Game presented by the Army National Guard

Time: 11 a.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 10 a.m. for the general public, 9:45 a.m. for season-ticket holders).

20th Annual School Day Game presented by the Army National Guard: The Griffins' annual School Day Game has become a major educational event for West Michigan schools. Thousands of students and teachers will head to Van Andel Arena for this unique and fun learning experience that features interactive exhibits and educational displays throughout the concourse and during the game. The educational portion will focus on STEM, mental health and physical wellness.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

Winning Wednesdays: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of Section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 5, 2021 or Dierks Bentley.

