Shorthanded Barracuda Fall 4-1 to Heat

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - A shorthanded San Jose Barracuda (2-2-1-0) team allowed three goals in the first period on Wednesday and couldn't dig themselves out, falling 4-1 to the Stockton Heat (5-0-1-0) at the SAP Center in the first meeting between the two teams in 603 days.

- Gilroy native Dustin Wolf (3-0-1) turned aside 23 of the 24 shots he faced to earn his third win of the year.

- Alexei Melnichuk (2-2-1) suffered the loss allowing four goals on 28 shots.

- Scott Reedy (3) netted his team-leading third goal of the year and now has goals in three of his last four games.

- Cole Moberg collected his first assist as a member of the Barracuda on Reedy's goal in his season debut.

- Adam Ruzicka (5, 6) picked up a pair of goals in the win and now has five tallies over his last two games.

- Former Duck Andy Welinkski finished with a pair of assists while Martin Pospisil racked up a goal and an assist in the victory.

- The Barracuda and Heat will next face each other on Dec. 29 at the SAP Center.

The San Jose Barracuda return to the ice on Saturday to take on the Texas Stars at 1:15 p.m. at the SAP Center as part of a Hockey Day in San Jose doubleheader. The Sharks will square off against the Devils in the nightcap. Saturday's Barracuda game will feature $3 Coors Lights. For tickets, head to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

