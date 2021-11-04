San Diego Gulls Sign Forward Sean Josling to PTO
November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Sean Josling to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, goaltender Roman Durny has been assigned to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Josling, 22 (3/9/99), recorded 3-3=6 points with a +2 rating in four ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers in 2021-22. In 54 career ECHL games with Wheeling, the 6-0, 179-pound forward has collected 9-25=34 points and 81 penalty minutes (PIM).
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Josling earned 86-103=189 points with a +4 rating and 157 PIM in 250 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Sarnia Sting from 2016-2020, tying him for the third most games played in Sting history. In his final junior season in 2019-20, Josling led Sarnia in assists and scoring with 32-46=78 points, while ranking second on the team in goals behind current San Diego Gulls forward Jacob Perreault.
