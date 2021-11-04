T-Birds Embark on Second 3-In-3 of Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-0-2-0) complete their latest homestand on Friday night when they welcome the Hershey Bears (4-1-1-1) to the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

The game marks the first of six meetings between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. Springfield has yet to drop a game in regulation, earning points in seven consecutive games to start the season - the second-longest such streak in team history. Hershey enters Friday's contest having earned points in four consecutive contests, including a 4-3 overtime victory on Sunday against the Cleveland Monsters.

Springfield's offensive firepower has been at the forefront of the squad's early-season success, as the T-Birds boast a top-5 power play (25.7%) and a top-10 offense overall (3.43 goals per game). Six different T-Birds players have already posted five points or more, led by rookie Scott Perunovich's 10 points (2g, 8a). Perunovich has registered a point in all six games he has played in his young AHL career to date and finds himself second among all rookies in scoring league-wide.

The Bears, like Springfield, have received a balanced offensive output for first-year head coach Scott Allen. Hershey has four players averaging at least a point-per-game, paced by Garrett Pilon's team-leading four goals and seven points. Veteran backstop Zach Fucale has also proven to be a difference-maker for the Bears, allowing just three goals against in 188 minutes of action.

Following the Friday night encounter, Springfield hits the road for the remainder of the busy weekend, as they travel south for a matchup with the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night at the Webster Bank Arena at 7:00 p.m. before a rematch with the Bears at the Giant Center in Pennsylvania on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Friday night's game is another Deuces Wild Friday presented by MGM Springfield. From the time doors open until the end of period one, fans 21-and-older can enjoy $2 Coors Light drafts, and all fans can pick up $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. At 6:00 p.m., Grayson Ty will be performing in the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series on the concourse.

All Thunderbirds games in the 2021-22 season can be seen on AHLTV, the league's official streaming platform. 75 games will also be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN AM and on the iHeartRadio app.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

