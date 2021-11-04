Abbotsford Canucks vs Stockton Heat Preview

November 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Friday marks the first of eight meetings between the Canucks and Heat this season: Nov. 5 (road), Nov. 6 (road), Feb. 3 (home), Feb. 4 (home), Feb. 25 (home), Feb. 26 (home), Mar. 25 (road) and Apr. 22 (road).

This will be the first ever meeting between the Canucks and Heat.

The Stockton Heat were formerly known as the Abbotsford Heat before the Calgary Flames relocated the franchise following the 2013.14 season.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Rempal is tied for the team lead with with seven points (0-7-7) through seven games and leads the Canucks in assists with seven.

Sheldon Dries is tied for the team lead with seven points (5-2-7) through seven games and leads the Canucks with five goals this season.

Danila Klimovich has three points (2-1-3) in seven games this season.

Arturs Silovs has registered a 2.28 goals against average with a .929 save percentage, one shutout and two victories through his first three starts of the season.

LAST GAME PLAYED - OCT. 30/21: ABB 2 vs ONT 3

The Abbotsford Canucks lost in overtime to the Ontario Reign with a score of 3-2...Phil Di Giuseppe opened the scoring for Abbotsford at the 5:09 mark in the second period...Travis Hamonic and Sheldon Dries assisted on the play...Dries tied the game at 2 just over three minutes into the third period...Rempal and Di Giuseppe recorded assists on the play... Dries and Di Giuseppe both tied for the team lead with two points each (1-1-2)...Rempal led the team in shots (7)...Spencer Martin made his first start in net with the Canucks... Martin made 33 saves on 36 shots.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jack Rathbone loaned to Abbotsford Canucks, Nov. 1

Travis Hamonic recalled to Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 1

Nic Petan recalled to Vancouver Canucks, Oct. 29

Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver Canucks, Oct. 26

Nic Petan designated for assignment to Abbotsford Canucks, Oct. 19

TIME TO TURN THE PAGE

The Abbotsford Canucks have had a rollercoaster start to their season. After winning both games against the Henderson Silver Knights during their home opener series, the Canucks dropped both games against the Ontario Reign last weekend at Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks took just one of a possible four points from their two games against the Reign. Injuries and call-ups by the Vancouver Canucks have factored into the recent struggles, but the Abby Canucks have to move forward and take on the "next man up" mentality.

SHELDON SQUARED

The Abbotsford Canucks currently have a pair of players averaging a point per game so far this season and they both have the same name. Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal both have registered seven points in seven games this season. The Sheldons are both tied for 17th in the league in points scored.

Dries has lit the lamp five times and assisted on two others with the Abby Canucks. His five goals are the fourth highest tally in the league so far this season. Assists have accounted for all of Rempal's seven points this year. His seven assists are the fifth highest total in the AHL.

FREE HOCKEY LOVERS

The Abbotsford Canucks love to play hockey, so much so in fact that they prefer to play beyond the required 60 minutes. Four of Abby's seven games this season have gone to overtime and one game went to a shootout. The Canucks are (2-0-2-0) in overtime games.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSE

As hard as it is to believe, the Canucks will take on their closest geographic rival in the Pacific Division this weekend. The Canucks are traveling the 1,470 kilometres (driving) to Stockton this weekend to take on the Heat. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs, but the Heat appear to be a natural rival for the Canucks. Not only are they the Calgary Flames affiliate but they are also the former Abbotsford Heat. This rivalry has the potential to get some players hot under the collar.

BRICK WALL IN NET

Arturs Silovs has been phenomenal in his first three starts of the 2021.22 season. The 20-year-old net minder has gone 2-1-0 and posted a 2.28 goals against average. He has stopped 91 of the 98 shots he has faced, good for a .929 save percentage. There have only been two rookie goalies to record a shutout so far this season in AHL and Arturs is one of them. The Latvian product turned aside 26 shots en route to earning his first career clean sheet against the Henderson Silver Knights on Oct. 23.

'DRIES' ICE

Sheldon Dries is currently riding a four-game point streak, good for the second longest active streak in the league. During his last four games, the Western Michigan alum has registered five points (4-1-5). Sheldon's four-game point streak also represents the longest point streak in Abbotsford Canucks history.

FAMILY TIES

Canucks fans might not be familiar with Stockton Heat defenceman, Colton Poolman, but chances are they have heard of his brother Tucker who patrols the blue line for the Vancouver Canucks. Both Poolman brothers were born and raised in Iowa before attending the University of North Dakota. Tucker joined the Canucks organization as a free agent this offseason and Colton is in the middle of his second season with the Heat.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Justin Bailey recorded his 100th career goal, Oct. 22 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career win, Oct. 17 at Ontario

Danila Klimovich recorded first career goal, Oct. 16 at Bakersfield

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Dries - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Bowey - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

Martin - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

