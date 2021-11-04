Chicago Blackhawks Recall Nicolas Beaudin; Assign Reese Johnson to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Reese Johnson to Rockford.

Beaudin, 22, leads Rockford blueliners with three assists in five games this season. The Chateauguay, Quebec native posted his first multi-point effort of the season last Saturday against the Texas Stars, tallying two assists.

